Ga. police get $10K for traffic safety

NORMAN PARK, Ga. — Norman Park Police Department announced Monday that it has received a $10,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).

It was one of 24 Small Agency Incentive Grants given across the state. These grants are awarded based upon the partnership with The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in helping to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities across the State of Georgia, according to a press release from the Norman Park Police Department.

The grant, which will continue through September of 2015, will help finance equipment used for communication, officer safety, and traffic enforcement in the City of Norman Park and the entire Southwest Traffic Enforcement Network.

