Grant administrator’s firing shows need for oversight

The statewide Homeland Security Grant Program Administrator for the Texas Department of Public Safety was recently fired and now faces possible criminal prosecution over the alleged misuse of grant funds.

The situation highlights the need for continual oversight and strong accountability measures with law enforcement grants to ensure procedures are being followed.

On the local level, grants can be confusing because of the multitude of stipulations and exemptions frequently attached to them.

Just as we train to gain that “tactical edge” on the street, any personnel involved with administering a grant program needs to be trained and updated on how to avoid getting into a sticky situation.

With the right amount of knowledge, your grant program can be successful and stand up to any scrutiny that may arise.