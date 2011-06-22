REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics

Grant administrator’s firing shows need for oversight

Just as we train to gain that “tactical edge” on the street, any personnel involved in grant administration need to be properly trained

June 22, 2011 07:07 AM • 
Brian Harris

The statewide Homeland Security Grant Program Administrator for the Texas Department of Public Safety was recently fired and now faces possible criminal prosecution over the alleged misuse of grant funds.

The situation highlights the need for continual oversight and strong accountability measures with law enforcement grants to ensure procedures are being followed.

On the local level, grants can be confusing because of the multitude of stipulations and exemptions frequently attached to them.

Just as we train to gain that “tactical edge” on the street, any personnel involved with administering a grant program needs to be trained and updated on how to avoid getting into a sticky situation.

With the right amount of knowledge, your grant program can be successful and stand up to any scrutiny that may arise.

Police1 Grants
Brian Harris
Brian Harris

Brian Harris joins the PoliceGrantsHelp.com team from a ten-year law enforcement career where he served both as a civilian and sworn officer. As a veteran Police Officer in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Brian as served law enforcement as a Training Coordinator, Field Training Officer, Community Service Officer, Instructor and Grant Program Administrator. Now working as an independent consultant, Brian is a regular law enforcement instructor for the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the Texas Municipal Police Association’s F.R.I.D.AY. program and is a Franklin Covey certified instructor. Brian currently holds an Advanced Peace Officer License and Instructor Proficiency Certificate with the Texas Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Education.