Grant enables Del. department to purchase training simulator

By Maria Counts

Coastal Point News

OCEAN VIEW, Del. — In an effort to continue providing quality officer training, the Ocean View Police Department recently acquired a use-of-force training simulator.

“It’s a great tool for us to be able to gauge performance and make sure guys are performing properly here, making the right decision in this environment,” said Ocean View Police Chief Ken McLaughlin. “If they’re having any problems, we can catch them here and address them here.”

The department received $36,000 State Law Enforcement Asset Forfeiture Grant to pay for the system, funded through proceeds from auctioned items seized by law-enforcement agencies in the state.

