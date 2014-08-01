Grant gets Calif. cops decoys to battle underage alcohol purchases

By Jennifer Huffman

Napa Valley Register

NAPA, Calif. — To the average Napan, a young person hanging around the outside of a liquor or convenience store might seem relatively harmless — that is, until he or she asks for help buying alcohol.

Using a grant from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), the Napa Police Department conducted a decoy operation using minors on June 22 at 16 ABC-licensed businesses in Napa.

A decoy under age 21 was sent into each establishment to attempt to purchase alcohol. Twelve businesses didn’t take the bait, but four others did sell alcohol to the decoy.

