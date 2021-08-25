Grant helps Calif. PD buy three replacement electric motorcycles

By Jeff Benziger

The Ceres Courier

CERES, Calif. — A new batch of three electric police motorcycles were approved Monday by the Ceres City Council thanks to a $60,000 grant through the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

The Ceres Police Department has been using electric cycles for their traffic officers since 2014 but they have experienced miscellaneous mechanical problems. Some of the issues have been fixed while one cannot be repaired without it costing more than a new motorcycle. The original three were funded by the district’s Public Benefit Program Alternative Fuel Component Grant.

The new motorcycles will be paid for by a $60,000 New Alternative Fuel Vehicle grant. The remaining $2,250 cost will be covered by three rebates funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

FULL STORY: Grant helps Ceres Police buy three replacement electric motorcycles