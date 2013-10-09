Grant in honor of fallen officer awarded to Mich. prosecutors

By Jessica Fleischman

mlive.com

SAGINAW, Mich. — The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office has once again received grant funding through the federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program.

The $209,500 grant was awarded to the office Oct. 1, as part of the annual program.

According to the Michigan State Police website, the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office will use the money to fund the positions of two assistant prosecutors and a law clerk/intern.

