Grants handed out to help domestic violence victims

FREDERICK, Md. — 13 law enforcement agencies in Maryland are receiving grants to further protect victims of domestic violence. The Governor’s Office on Crime Control And Prevention is doling out $196,333 to local police to speed up the protective order process, from the time the courts issue the order to the period when they’re entered into law enforcement databases.

“Sometimes hours can go by, sometimes maybe even a day or two before the woman goes to the court, or the victim goes to the court, when the police can get hold of the order. This can make it happen more quickly,” says spokesman Bill Toohey with the Governor’s Office on Crime Control and Prevention.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is receiving a grant totaling $14,957.00. Other police agencies receiving grants include those in Montgomery, Howard and Carroll Counties.

