Health Care Foundation awards partial grant to Wash. police

MONTICELLO, Wash. — Twelve local nonprofits and organizations will get shares of $300,000 in grants awarded Tuesday by the Health Care Foundation.

The Castle Rock Police Department was awarded $5,500 to purchase three external defibrillators.

The Foundation was founded to perpetuate the community’s investment in the Monticello Medical Center, a former independent Longview hospital. It has awarded more than $13 million since 1984.

