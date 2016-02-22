Idaho police get rifle-rated ballistic vests

Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — First responders in Southeast Idaho recently benefited from grants bestowed by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation intended to improve safety and protect first responders in their communities.

The Pocatello Police Department received a grant for $20,300 that helped the department equip all officers with high-tech, rifle-rated vests. Unlike standard Kevlar vests, the new plated vests will withstand a rifle shot.

Assistant Police Chief Maj. Jim Peterson said the grant paid for 35 vests, and the department funded the remainder through its annual budget.

