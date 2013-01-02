Idaho police report significant drop in DUI arrests in 2012, thanks in part to grant

US Official News

Boise, Idaho — Boise Police report a significant decrease from 2011 to 2012 in DUI’s in the city. According to Charles McClure with the Boise Police Department, Boise Police arrested 1319 people on DUI charges in 2011. But as of Friday, Dec. 28 at 10:00 a.m., Boise Police had only arrested 1116 people for DUI in 2012.

“Boise Police want to thank the citizens who have chosen to do the right thing when it comes to the responsible use of alcohol,” said McClure.

“The latest crime statistics for Boise City appear to show a drop in DUI related arrests over the same time period last year.”

Monday night (New Year’s Eve) Boise Police had two extra DUI teams, on top of the regular scheduled units, dedicated to hunting for impaired drivers. There have also been additional officers in the region looking for DUI Drivers as part of a grant from the Office of Highway Safety.

