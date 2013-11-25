Ind. police get $1.25M for additional hires

The Journal Gazette

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Police Department has received a $1.25 million grant to hire 10 additional police officers, the city of Fort Wayne said.

A resolution seeking City Council approval is to be introduced Tuesday, the city said in a statement. It said the city is to provide a percentage of matching funds as part of the Community Oriented Policing Services grant, which would be part of the 2015 budget.

Earlier this year, local funding was approved to hire 20 new police officers, the statement said. It said the academy class for those officers will begin early next year, and the class for the grant-funded officers tentatively is set for January 2015.

