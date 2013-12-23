Ind. police use grant to put more cops in schools

By Mary Wilds

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. — New grant money will allow the Hanover Community School Corp. to increase security in its schools.

The School Board accepted a Secured Schools Safety Grant for $27,687 and a 2013-14 School Year Safe Haven Grant in the amount of $13,650.

The district has received the Safe Haven grant in the past and used it to fund the school resource officer position, Superintendent Thomas Taylor said.

