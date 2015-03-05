Ky. cops get funding for mouth swabs

By Amanda Robets and Chad Darnall

WPSD

PADUCAH, Ky. — Mouth swabs- through a $25,000 grant, the Paducah Police Department will start using the swabs as part of a drug testing kit. The mayor authorized the grant at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. The police department is one of three in the state to receive a grant like this. It’s 100 percent funded through the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and will run for 10 months.

But it’s a test run that could grant police a different way to handle DUI’s.

Paducah Police Department Assistant Chief, Brian Krueger says he’s encouraged by the prospects of the grant, “I’m always kind of interested in developing new ways of doing things.”

