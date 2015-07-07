Ky. police seek grant to replace riot and security equipment

By Kevin Schultz

WCPO

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Police are seeking a $150,000 state grant to replace worn out and outdated riot gear and security equipment.

The list of needed equipment includes riot helmets, masks and ballistic shields, security cameras to be deployed along the riverfront and new doors for police headquarters, according to Assistant Police Chief Rob Nader.

Nader said replacing the equipment will enhance the safety of the city and the police officers who use it. Many of the items scheduled for replacement are damaged, he said. He noted that new helmets – a $25,000 piece of the proposal – will replace helmets that are 25 years old. “They are dry-rotted and the padding inside is cracked,” he said.

