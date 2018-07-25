Ky. troopers receive fentanyl protection gear

By Chris Chandler

WLKY-TV

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police troopers have received another tool to combat the opioid crisis.

Troopers will now be equipped with fentanyl response kits to help them avoid contact with the drug. The kits include full-body suits, respirator masks, fentanyl protective gloves, safety glasses and a portable gear bag.

The kits were purchased with $25,000 in grant funds from Passport Health Plan.

Full Story: Kentucky State Police troopers receive fentanyl protection gear