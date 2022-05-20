LE agencies across Ohio get state funds to fight illegal drug activity

By April Helms

Akron Beacon Journal

AKRON, Ohio — Several local law enforcement agencies will soon benefit from an infusion of money from the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than $3.6 million in funds from the 2022 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund will go to 41 agencies in 67 counties to help their drug task forces fight illegal drug activity and enforce existing laws against illicit drugs.

The program, which is administered through the Office of Criminal Justice Services, is also intended to help local entities enhance the safety of Ohioans through multi-jurisdictional task forces.

FULL STORY: Law enforcement agencies across Ohio get state funds to fight illegal drug activity