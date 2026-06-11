Why your agency shouldn’t shelve the shotgun

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Firearms Week, which examines whether officers are equipped for the threats they may face today and tomorrow — from capacity and deployment speed to distance, accessibility and real-world firearm limitations. Thanks to our Firearms Week sponsor, KelTec.

Law enforcement firearms training focuses heavily on pistol skills. That makes sense as pistols are difficult to shoot well, and much more skill-building is required to attain competence compared to the shotgun. Unfortunately, pistols are not as effective at stopping active threats as shotguns. It’s not even close. It might take 5–15 pistol rounds to end a fight versus only one or two rounds of buckshot.

Here, we train our new cops for several days with the pistol, one day with the shotgun and three days with the patrol rifle. I suspect our program is similar to most others. That curriculum made perfect sense to me until I started teaching all three platforms to new recruits. I realized something. Over the past few decades, I’ve observed a decline in cadets’ ability to learn shotgun skills. I have a theory as to the reasons behind this trend, and I brought in a ringer to help explain what is happening with the shotgun in American law enforcement.

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Erick Gelhaus weighs in

I’ve known Erick Gelhaus for several years, and when the idea for this article came up, I knew he was the guy who could help me get the message across. He and I were both invited to a Mossberg event in October 2024. That was the first time I learned he had been teaching shotgun at the legendary Gunsite training facility since the turn of the century. He added substantial value to the article and conversation.

“We don’t have folks who grew up with manually-operated firearms like it was when I came in.” — Erick Gelhaus of Cougar Mountain Solutions and American Cop magazine.

That’s a solid explanation as to why we find ourselves struggling to keep shotguns in law enforcement. We’re seeing recruits suffer through the bare minimum shotgun training to check the box so they can move on to the rifle. We are not effectively teaching them the remarkable, life-saving capabilities of the multi-projectile “boom gun.”

“We need to treat the shotgun the way we first treated patrol rifles when we got them.” — Erick Gelhaus

Photo/Warren Wilson

In my opinion, this disconnect is mostly a matter of familiarity and training. Even when I entered law enforcement in the mid-’90s, many people I knew who were in or interested in law enforcement were hunters who used a pump shotgun regularly. In fact, nearly everyone I knew was familiar with the pump gun’s operation.

That’s not the case today. The increasing unease recruits feel toward the shotgun is palpable. That lack of comfort and familiarity can be countered with more training, like we did with patrol rifles when they were first introduced to civilian law enforcement.

I’d like to see us add a second day of shotgun. The first would be almost entirely dry fire and manipulation, building familiarity and comfort. The second day would mirror the single day of training we provide now.

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Who cares about the shotgun?

There is no tool in civilian law enforcement with the same capabilities as the 12-gauge shotgun. Without being overly graphic, “the gauge” is the most effective firearm at the distances most common in LEO gunfights. Eight or nine .32 or .33 caliber projectiles hitting a human torso simultaneously at the speed of sound is more than devastating, and all with one sight picture and one trigger press.

That said, in our current environment, the shotgun is no longer the default weapon with which everyone is familiar. It is now the expert gun that requires extra training and dedication, just like the AR-style carbine was to most departments in the ’80s and ’90s.

Versatility of the shotgun

When some folks talk about the versatility of the shotgun, they mean its ability to deploy less-lethal rounds as well as buckshot and slugs. Less-lethal shotgun rounds are less than reliably effective, to say the least. Those people might also be referring to the ability of the shotgun to use birdshot, which is great for training or if you want to use your duty gun to harvest quail on your days off.

Let’s be clear: Shotguns are for lethal force in the form of buckshot and slugs, and maybe some limited breaching duties with substantial training and in the right hands.

If I knew I was going to an encounter where a vehicle might be used as cover by a suspect, I’d pick the shotgun almost every time. Shotgun cartridges, especially slugs, are far superior at penetrating vehicles than commonly used patrol rifle rounds.

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The recoil reality

The shotgun’s biggest detraction is recoil. That devastating effectiveness is not free — the cost is a substantial push to the shoulder. However, with proper technique and dedication, 12-gauge buckshot or slug recoil can be effectively mitigated by nearly anyone. If a recruit ends up with a severely bruised shoulder, that’s on us, the trainers.

Competently presented training

In our interview, Gelhaus speaks of competently presented training. He’s talking about manipulations and technique, of course. But he’s also talking about instilling confidence in the platform and teaching our officers and deputies to know when to choose the shotgun and when to choose the patrol rifle.

Don’t lose this amazing tool

I think we’ve established that the shotgun isn’t seen the same way it was just a short while ago. It isn’t the go-to gun for bird hunters who were comfortable with it and didn’t hesitate to grab it when a pistol or even a carbine just wouldn’t do the job.

The law enforcement shotgun is, though, a specialty tool that has its place in your patrol car, patiently waiting its turn to save your life.

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What are your thoughts on the role of the shotgun in LE? Share below.

Police1 readers respond

My conservation department took our shotguns away from us. I highly disagreed with this. The shotgun fills the gap between the handgun and rifle. The shotgun was my go-to firearm when I went into the woods to arrest a felon.

Still an advocate of the shotgun, especially ones that are built for that “Oh $@#%" moment. I can only speak for the pump action as our agency has never had semi-autos (I received a Remington 1100 12ga as a Christmas present when I was 10 years old). This is where I give the nod to the Mossberg 590 series

The shotgun is the “when you need to end the threat right here, right now” tool. There is nothing better. But one needs to know and understand its limitations, and adhere to a doctrine that respects those. Can a target get hit with 00 buck at 50 yards? Yep. Is there a better tool? Yep. For me, it’s platform for 15 yards and in, when I can control those things.

My agency is transitioning away from shotguns, opting to convert them to less lethal firearms. This decision deeply troubles me, and I’ve done everything within my limited power to prevent the shotgun from disappearing from our agency. After nearly 28 years here, I’ve always preferred my shotgun to a rifle. While rifles have the advantage of long-range accuracy, nothing makes people rethink their actions quite like the sound of a shotgun being loaded. I named my shotgun “Marge” when I acquired her in 1998 because she’s large, in charge, and announces herself with authority.

Agreed 100%. I talk about this often with officers.

Completely agree! Always an effective DEESCALATION tool if there ever was one!

I would agree with the statement shotguns still have a place in law enforcement, but it should not be looked at as the go-to weapon.

The shotgun is a dying breed at my agency. The patrol rifle is optional, and only a few carry shotguns anymore.

I fired my first shotgun at six years, a 20 gauge, high base birdshot round. I fired my first twelve gauge shotgun at eight, double 00 buckshot, three rounds from a highback Browning. I’ve killed several deer with 12 and 16 gauge guns. Handguns are notoriously inaccurate while shotguns are not only effective but much less likely to over-penetrate. I am a retired cop with only one OIS in my career but having spent 73 years carrying or using nearly every type of firearm, I am certain that the 12 gauge pump shotgun is tops. Reliable, accurate and effective times three. As a veteran, I have also been trained with everything from a 1911 semi-auto pistol to an anti-aircraft cannon. Finally, try hitting a fast moving target at 50 yards with a rifle or handgun. It’s easy with a shotgun.

There’s now a computer where the shotgun stand used to be, and my dept went away from them many years ago. I carried a Benelli (carried in patrol car and SWAT) and would have it back over any AR out there. I would rather have a shotgun than AR anytime, as slugs are very accurate at 100 yards, and buck is, as you said, exceptionally effective. I’d love to have BOTH, however it won’t ever be, at least not in my dept.

Good for assaulting vehicles and breaching. Like most things law enforcement is behind the times and still issues pump shotguns with bead sights instead of semi autos with red dots.

Within the last couple years, California adopted changes to “acceptable” lead levels for shooting ranges. Although aimed at shutting down private firearms ranges, the net result for law enforcement agencies is that they’re having to conduct the age-old cost/benefit analysis. The only way to keep your range clean enough is to train with lead-free ammo at 3-4x the cost per round. Do we find a way to eat the unfunded cost increase? Limit shotguns to specialized units? Limit use to specialty munitions only? All valid questions, and the answers have to fit in the context of TASER 10 rollout, suppressed patrol rifles, new body armor, new CAD, new RMS, etc. Our SWAT guys have done one real shotgun breach in the last 20 years, and I can’t tell you the last time we shot somebody with a lethal shotgun round in any context. It’s nice to have every tool at your disposal, but which ones take priority?

One of the biggest challenges to innovation and the leveraging of advancing technology is the comfort and familiarity of the status quo. The shotgun has its applications in specialized areas, such as less-lethal and breaching, but ballistically and tactically, it has been surpassed by the patrol rifle. Years of misperceptions about rifle calibers in the hands of patrol officers slowed the transition to a platform that is far superior at ending lethal threats. When one examines the ballistic performance of both the 12-gauge slug or buckshot and a tactical .223/5.56 round, especially through real-world barriers, clothing, and ballistic vests, the science is clear. The splitting of valuable academy firearm training between the shotgun and rifle does the recruit a disservice. For the well-being and survival of our front-line officers, we need to select the best and most effective equipment based on real-world performance and testing. We owe them and their families nothing less.

I’ll be honest, if I know things are going to get funky, I’ll grab the “gauge” without hesitation. I know folks want the “Gucci” rifles but, I’ve used the shotty in quite a few situations and never felt under gunned.

Love the shotgun. Prefer it for yard-to-yard searches.

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This article, originally posted on July 16, 2025, has been updated with new resources.