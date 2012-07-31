Maine police get safety grant for portable, road closure signs

Sun Journal

JAY, Maine — The Police Department has received a safety enhancement grant through the Maine Municipal Association for two new, portable road closure signs.

The grant will pay two-thirds, or $485.33, toward the folding signs that will fit in a police cruiser, Jay Detective Richard Caton IV said Monday.

The Police Department is responsible for nearly $243, one-third of it.

Total cost of the sign is about $728.

