Mass. cops get new K-9s through grant

NATICK, Mass. — Natick and Marlborough are getting new furry, four-legged officers.

Through a grant from the Stanton Foundation, K-9 units are being added to 15 municipalities across the state. Each department received $25,000 for the new dogs, according to a press release from the foundation.

The foundation estimates it costs roughly $15,000 to introduce a new K-9 unit with minimal ongoing costs.

