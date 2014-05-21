Mass. cops receive $100K to enhance outreach

By Katie Lannan

Lowell Sun

WILMINGTON, Mass. — The Police Department has won a $100,000 grant that will be used to enhance publicsafety initiatives and outreach programs.

The department announced last week that it was among 100 area nonprofit groups and agencies to receive grants from the Woburn-based Cummings Foundation’s $100k for 100 program.

Chief Michael Begonis said in a statement that the department is “excited and thankful for this opportunity to partner with the Cummings Organization,” and will use the funds on initiatives including traffic safety, rape-aggression defense classes, citizen CPR programs and the annual National Night Out event.

Full Story: Wilmington police get $100K grant