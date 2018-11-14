Mass. PDs receive $1.3M in grants

Telegram & Gazette

NATICK, Mass. — Grant awards totaling more than $1.3 million in federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant funds were announced for 77 local police departments. The grants will help departments purchase vital equipment and technology that will provide additional protection to law enforcement officers and enhance security at schools in various communities.

“Our goal is to provide law enforcement officers with the most updated equipment and technology available to ensure their safety while they serve on the front lines to protect our communities,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “These awards will provide Massachusetts police officers with life-saving protective gear such as bulletproof vests, helmets and medical equipment as well as a range of technology items to bolster public safety.”

This competitive opportunity allowed local municipal police departments to solicit grant funding to address their equipment and technology related needs. Priority was given to applicants that solicited funding for items that would further enhance overall protection of officers on the streets or for items that would provide additional safeguards to protect schools and students from random acts of violence.

