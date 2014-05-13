Mass. police get $38K for pedestrian, bike safety

By Michael Holtzman

Herald News

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Fall River received the biggest Massachusetts Department of Transportation grant among a dozen cities statewide, and this month will join a first-year bicycle and pedestrian safety awareness and education program.

MassDOT Secretary/CEO Richard Davey recently announced the program, which uses $461,851 in federal highway safety funds to establish a partnership between 12 cities statewide and regional agencies such as the Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District.

Through SRPEDD, the Fall River Police Department will receive $38,400, mostly for police overtime. New Bedford will receive $9,600 and SRPEDD will receive $12,810.

Full Story: Fall River gets $38,000 for bike, pedestrian safety