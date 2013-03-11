Mass. police to buy child safety seats with grant

Sippican Week

ROCHESTER, Mass. — The Rochester Police Department was awarded a $1,500 grant this week from the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Highway Safety Division.

The department will use funds from the grant to purchase a number of child car seats to be distributed and installed by Child Passenger Safety Technician Officer Robert Nordahl. Rochester Police Chief Paul Magee credited Nordahl with writing the grant.

“Officer Nordahl did a great job preparing this grant which resulted in the maximum award amount being issued to the department,” Magee said in a released statement.

