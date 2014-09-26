Mich. department gets $22K for new patrol car

By Judy Wagley

Gaylord Herald Times

GAYLORD, Mich. — Officers from The Gaylord City Police department will soon be patrolling in a new vehicle.

Brett McVannel, police chief, said his department accepted a $22,000 Rural Development grant form the United States Department of Agriculture.

“What’s unique about it is we were not awarded Michigan funds,” McVannel said. “We were late getting into the grant pool, and that allowed us to go into a pool where money from states that did not use their funds could be reallocated.”

