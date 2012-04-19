Minn. police get grants to help cardiac arrest patients

The Brainerd Dispatch

BREEZY POINT, Minn. — Breezy Point Police Department recently received a $10,000 grant from the Minnesota Resuscitation Consortium (MRC) which was combined with a $5,500 grant from St. Joseph’s Foundation and $1,000 from Pelican Township residents to purchase an automated CPR device.

The MRC aims to increase survival rates of sudden cardiac arrest by connecting bystander, pre-hospital and hospital initiatives to establish and implement a set of protocols that incorporate the latest technologies and proven treatment methods.

The consortium is part of the HeartRescue Project. Initiated in 2010 by the Medtronic Foundation, the HeartRescue Project assembles the country’s leading emergency and resuscitation experts to expand successful city and county cardiac arrest response programs to statewide levels.

Full story: Compressions will be done consistently without tiring and frees the police paramedic