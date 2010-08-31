Mo. drug task forces get grants

By Staff reports

The Rolla Daily News

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced today that law enforcement agencies across Missouri will share almost $7 million in two separate rounds of grants designed to combat drug-related crimes and strengthen law enforcement efforts. One round of grants will utilize more than $978,000 from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.

A total of $6,790,693 in federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (JAG) is being awarded to 27 multi-jurisdictional drug task forces operated by counties and municipalities; one law enforcement program that coordinates street level efforts in narcotics investigations; one program that responds to clandestine methamphetamine labs and provides important supplies to emergency response personnel; two prosecution and court programs that investigate domestic crimes or crimes against children; and one program that assists the Department of Public Safety develop crime fighting strategy.

The almost $7 million in grants announced today will allow many of the recipient agencies to keep their specialized drug task force programs at full-strength during tight budget times.

