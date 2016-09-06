NC departments receive grant to find child sex offenders

By Mark Jackson

Caldwell Journal

RALEIGH, N.C. — State grants from the Governor’s Crime Commission are providing nine law enforcement agencies, including the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, with the latest forensic equipment that can extract enough computer information to prosecute child sex offenders in court.

Predators, targeting children of all ages, can make contacts through gaming and social media sites like Xbox, Wii, Kik or Snapchat. Video chat sites such as ooVoo or Omegle allow children to talk with random people throughout the world.

“The best line of defense starts with parents who should know their children’s internet passwords and check their online communications regularly,” said Governor Pat McCrory. “Protecting children is a priority, and these Crime Commission grants will help law enforcement find and prosecute child sex predators.”

Read more: Crime grants to help find and prosecute online child sex offenders