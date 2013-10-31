New tech for Mich. police will increase school safety

Lansing State Journal

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Meridian Township Police Department has landed a grant to puchase wireless technology to speed up emergency responses to Haslett and Okemos schools.

The department was awarded $19,910 in federal funds to implement a system that will transmit a pre-recorded request for help over the Meridian Township Police Department radio frequency.

The objective is to purchase security equipment that will mitigate the risk of school violence as well as aid police in response to incidents of school violence.

