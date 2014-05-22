NJ cops’ ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign powered by grant

The Alternative Press

NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — That good looking guy standing casually on the sidewalk over by Eddy’s Kitchen at the Somerset Street overpass or walking near DiMola’s Pizza on Route 22 may be more than just another happy shopper. He might be a plain clothed North Plainfield police officer watching cars go to identify cars with drivers not wearing seatbelts.

“The primary focus for this effort is on drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts,” said North Plainfield Chief of Police William Parenti. “If they spot another violation they will enforce that as well.”

The effort is part of the annual Click It or Ticket campaign during the month of May and is funded by a New Jersey Division of Highway Safety grant. The $4,000 grant pays for overtime for officers involved in the enforcement effort, allowing the borough to maintain its regular staffing and patrol schedules.

