NM police receive grant for body cameras

By Patrick Lohmann

Albuquerque Journal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office recently acquired the $30,000 it needs to outfit each of its deputies with a sophisticated body camera.

Now the office, like many other law enforcement agencies across the state and country, is grappling with how to write a clear and comprehensive policy for deputies on how to use the tools.

“Nowadays, it seems like the officer’s testimony isn’t enough,” said SCSO Capt. Mike Traxler. “The public needs to see what happened on video.”

