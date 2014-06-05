NRA grant funds rifle upgrade for NY police

By Steve Virkler

Johnson Newspapers

LOWVILLE — The Lowville Police Department has upgraded its patrol rifles, courtesy of a $2,600 grant from the National Rifle Association.

“It allowed us to purchase something more effective for congested areas,” village Police Chief Eric F. Fredenburg said. “They’ll do the same as the ones we had, but they are a better rifle.”

The village department used the NRA grant to equip its two vehicles with the newer model rifles, replacing three- to four-year-old firearms. By trading in their prior models, department officials were able to make the switch while using only $20 from their budget, Chief Fredenburg said.

