NY agencies to enhance communication through $400K in funding

By Don Lehman

Post Star

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. — A $400,000 state grant is going to significantly enhance communication among police agencies in Washington County, allowing them to network their databases together so that they can more easily share information.

The new system, scheduled to come online in the next couple of months, is part of a series of technological advances that will make the Sheriff’s Office, county dispatchers and village police work more efficiently and more cooperatively.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said the Sheriff’s Office and five village police departments will be able to see each other’s call databases, which will greatly aid in investigations.

