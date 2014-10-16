NY department gets grant for Narcan kits and training

The Daily News Online

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The New York Office of the Attorney General has awarded the Batavia Police Department with grant funds from the Community Overdose Prevention Program.

This will enable select first responders from both the Batavia fire and police department to receive naloxone kits and training for administering the life-saving medication. The fire department previously received the kits.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication administered by nasal spray to an individual who has overdosed on opioids (synthetic substances that mimic the narcotic effect of opium, from which heroin is derived). Naloxone works by temporarily reversing the effects of the opioid, whether illicit or prescription, allowing the individual to regain consciousness and resume normal breathing.

Full Story: Batavia police receive grant for naloxone kits and training