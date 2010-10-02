NY mayor mad about no fed money to hire cops

Associated Press

NEW YORK — New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is fuming that the New York Police Department didn’t get a cut of federal money being given out to hire police officers.

The U.S. Justice Department handed out $298 million in grants to 379 police and sheriffs departments nationwide. New York City was left off the list, again.

Bloomberg said Friday on his radio show that the NYPD hasn’t gotten a slice of that money since 2005. He says New York City is skipped over because crime is low and police do a good job.

Bloomberg says it doesn’t make sense because New York remains a top terrorist target and the police department also deals with that every day.