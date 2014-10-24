NY police receive $100K for new equipment, enhanced training

By Megan Brockett

Press & Sun-Bulletin

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Binghamton’s police department will receive $100,000 in grant money for new equipment that will enhance training for officers, modernize the department’s public safety efforts and provide greater accountability and transparency to the public, state and local officials said Thursday.

The grant money will go toward six dashboard cameras, a new fingerprint processing system and a police firearm simulator used for training.

State Sen. Thomas W. Libous, Binghamton Mayor Richard David and Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski came together for the announcement outside the police department.

Full Story: Binghamton police to get $100K for new equipment