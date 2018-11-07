Ohio PD awarded $56K traffic enforcement grant

By Adam Dodd

The News-Herald

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The city of Painesville has just received a pair of traffic enforcement grants totaling $56,153.

The grants distributed through the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Highway Patrol, and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, are to be utilized through Sept. 30, 2019, with the purpose of aggressively enforcing selected traffic offenses within the city.

In addition to continuing with nationwide traffic safety campaigns such as “Click it or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” the Painesville Police Department will take part in Ohio’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Program.

This effort will see the city reimbursed up to $32,792 for the implementation of targeted patrols that seek to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities that stem from intoxicated driving.