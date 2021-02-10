Ohio PD gets state grant to pay for mobile technology

By Record-Courier

MANTUA, Ohio — The Mantua Police Department has been awarded $3,956.61 in Ohio Justice Assistance Grants for Law Enforcement funding.

The department will use the funds to pay for mobile data terminal technology, which are the computers officers use in their cruisers.

The awards support enhancements and updates to communication devices such as mobile radios, body-worn cameras, and in-car cameras for law enforcement agencies. Fingerprint technology was also awarded to help make law enforcement more efficient and effective in increasing public safety.

