Ohio police department receives $32K grant for technology

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Speaker of the House John Boehner announced today the city of Middletown will receive $32,270 through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. The money will enhance the Middletown Division of Police’s operations by supplemental training and the latest law enforcement technologies, according to a press release.

Boehner assisted the city in securing competitive grant from the Department of Justice, which will be used to enhance training and acquire body-camera technology.

“It is vital that our local law enforcement have the resources they need to effectively do their jobs,” Boehner said.

