Ohio police replace video forensic computer

By Betsy Scott

News-Herald

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor Police Department is about to get rid of a relic in the detective bureau.

The department recently was awarded a federal grant of more than $10,000 to buy a new video forensic computer. It is used to enhance surveillance video to identify suspects, vehicles, license plates or other objects that assist in the prosecution of criminal cases.

The funding came via an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, also known as JAG LE. JAG funds support all components of the criminal justice system, from multijurisdictional drug and gang task forces to crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment, and justice information-sharing initiatives, according to the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

