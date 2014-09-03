Ore. police will get MRAP through military program

By Melissa McRobbie

Grants Pass Daily Courier

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A military vehicle that might seem at home rolling down a dusty street in Afghanistan may soon be spotted in Grants Pass.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety has acquired a mine-resistant, ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle through the U.S. Department of Defense’s 1033 Program, in which federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are given surplus military equipment at no charge to use for activities including drug enforcement and counter-terrorism efforts.

The Department of Defense has given out more than $5 billion in military equipment to more than 8,000 law enforcement agencies throughout the country since an earlier version of the 1033 Program began in 1991. The equipment includes armored vehicles, high-powered rifles and other gear. Additionally, since 9/11, the Department of Homeland Security has disbursed billions of dollars in grant money to local police departments.

