Pa. mounted patrol unit will get horse training with university grant

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — DeSales University has awarded a grant to the Bethlehem Police Department’s mounted patrol unit, school officials announced.

The $500 grant will be used to purchase “sensory obstacle aids used to desensitize police horses” during training, a news release says. The sensory obstacles include an inflatable sky puppet and flags that flap and make noise.

“We constantly need new challenges that we can use in a controlled environment, before our horses face these situations on duty,” Bethlehem police Officer Michael Leaser said. He is a member of the mounted patrol unit.

