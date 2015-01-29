Pa. mounted patrol unit will get horse training with university grant
By Precious Petty
The Express-Times
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — DeSales University has awarded a grant to the Bethlehem Police Department’s mounted patrol unit, school officials announced.
The $500 grant will be used to purchase “sensory obstacle aids used to desensitize police horses” during training, a news release says. The sensory obstacles include an inflatable sky puppet and flags that flap and make noise.
“We constantly need new challenges that we can use in a controlled environment, before our horses face these situations on duty,” Bethlehem police Officer Michael Leaser said. He is a member of the mounted patrol unit.
