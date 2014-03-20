Pa. police get $86K for new vehicles

WFMZ

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A total of $1.507 million in grant funds for Monroe County projects was announced Thursday by State Sen. Lisa Boscola, whose senatorial district includes part of that county.

The grants are part of the local share funding account distribution from gaming revenues received from the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono.

Stroud Area Regional Police will get $86,310. The funds will be used to buy three new police vehicles and associated computers.

