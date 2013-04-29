Pa. police purchase mobile computers and software with grant

By Craig K. Paskoski

The Evening Sun

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Adams County have a new tool in their arsenal to fight crime. Mobile computers and new software in their vehicles are allowing officers to communicate better with each other and county dispatch, improve administrative efficiency and tap into state databases.

The county’s Emergency Services Department recently installed the computers in dozens of police vehicles in 13 municipal departments throughout the county. The project was paid for with federal grant money.

“They work real well,” said Littlestown Police Chief Charles Kellar, who had four cruisers equipped with the mobile computers. “It gives you the latest information at the officers’ fingertips. It gives you access to anything you need.”

