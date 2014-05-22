Pa. police will purchase new cruiser through grant

By Vivienne Machi

Journal-News

HAMILTON, Pa. — Hamilton will receive a grant to purchase a new police cruiser after city council approved a resolution to form an agreement between the city and Butler County to receive a 2014 Justice Assistance Grant (JAG).

The grant, totalling $32,966, was allocated to the Hamilton Police Department and must be used for law enforcement purposes. City administration and police officials recommended the funds be used to purchase one marked and equipped cruiser.

Hamilton Captain Craig Bucheit said the police department has received the grant annually for a number of years.

