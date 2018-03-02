Petplan sponsors grant to give pet insurance coverage for K-9s

PetPlan

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Petplan pet insurance announced that 50 working police dogs will receive pet insurance grants from the National Police Dog Foundation (NPDF) in 2018. The endowment, which Petplan sponsors, awarded five police K-9s with one year of Petplan coverage in 2017. The expansion of the program this year comes thanks to joint fundraising efforts between Petplan and the NPDF.

In addition to hereditary health conditions a police K-9 officer’s breed may dictate occupational hazards like gunshot or stab wounds, lacerations, tail injuries and exposure to highly toxic substances like illegal drugs all threaten a police dog’s health (and a local police department’s budget).

Veterinary care can run in the thousands to treat these types of injuries, so protecting four-footed police with pet insurance like Petplan, which reimburses up to 90 percent of the bill, makes good fiscal sense for municipalities. And insuring police K-9s while in active duty ensures that they can stay healthy through retirement; conditions are covered for life, as long as the policy remains active.

