Philly police get $10K in honor of fallen officer

By Queen Muse

NBC 10

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department has received a $10,000 Safety Equipment Grant from the Spirit of Blue Foundation. The grant, which will be used to purchase new ballistic vests, was awarded to the department in honor of officer Charles “Chuck” Cassidy, who was shot and killed in 2007 while responding to a robbery.

Spirit of Blue Foundation Executive Director Ryan Smith presented the check to Commissioner Charles Ramsey during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Ramsey said the grant will be vital to officers’ safety, as the department is constantly seeking funding for new safety vests. According to Ramsey, the vests need to be replaced every five to eight years; an expensive requirement.

Full Story: Philly Police Get $10k Grant in Honor of Slain Officer