Pittsburgh Police to use $342K federal grant for electric bikes, cold cases

By Ashley Murray

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Pittsburgh police force is poised to receive just under $342,000 in federal grants that officials say will be used for technology, electric bicycles and consultants on cold cases.

City Council gave preliminary approval Wednesday to four federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grants that can be spent on a range of uses, including law enforcement, crime prevention and education, victim and witness initiatives and mental health programs, according to the Department of Justice.

The city plans to use $113,702 to purchase electric bikes, “effectively enhancing the [police bureau’s] critical function of high-visibility, proactive community policing,” according to a fiscal impact statement submitted to council members.

Another award for $52,000 will pay for retired homicide detectives to consult with the city on cases that have gone cold. The money also will be used to purchase “state of the art equipment and supplies” to continue the investigations, a news release issued by mayor’s office stated.

“This money will help to bring in experts to help solve crimes where victims’ families have been waiting for solutions,” said Councilman Corey O’Connor, chair of the Public Safety Committee.

Two additional grants, both $88,000, will fund “technology projects.” Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to questions for further detail on the projects.

Council is expected to give final approval to the financial awards Tuesday.

(c)2021 the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette