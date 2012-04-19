Police fight underage drinking with grant in SC

WMBF

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police in North Myrtle Beach are cracking down on underage drinking with their Alcohol Enforcement Team and say its already netting results.

North Myrtle Beach received a share in a $10 million federal grant they’re using as a resource to conduct DUI checkpoints throughout the spring and summer months.

Just this past weekend, police made eight arrests and guarantee there will be more.

Full story: Police are using this opportunity to educate businesses