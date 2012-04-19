Police fight underage drinking with grant in SC
The federal grant funding will allow checkpoints to continue for the duration of the summer
WMBF
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police in North Myrtle Beach are cracking down on underage drinking with their Alcohol Enforcement Team and say its already netting results.
North Myrtle Beach received a share in a $10 million federal grant they’re using as a resource to conduct DUI checkpoints throughout the spring and summer months.
Just this past weekend, police made eight arrests and guarantee there will be more.
