Police fight underage drinking with grant in SC

The federal grant funding will allow checkpoints to continue for the duration of the summer

April 19, 2012 07:19 AM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police in North Myrtle Beach are cracking down on underage drinking with their Alcohol Enforcement Team and say its already netting results.

North Myrtle Beach received a share in a $10 million federal grant they’re using as a resource to conduct DUI checkpoints throughout the spring and summer months.

Just this past weekend, police made eight arrests and guarantee there will be more.

