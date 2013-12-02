Police in Maine get grant for training guns

By Ann Bryant

Franklin Sun Journal

FARMINGTON, Maine — The Board of Selectmen unanimously agreed to allow the Police Department to meet the funding match needed for a Safety Enhancement Grant. The grant provides money to buy training guns.

The department has been looking into replica weapons to use in training, police Chief Jack Peck told the board.

The department’s training officer, Darin Gilbert, applied for and received a $356 grant from the Maine Municipal Association to purchase training guns, Peck said. The local match from the department is $222.

