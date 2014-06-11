R.I. motorcycle unit to be resurrected through grant

Providence Journal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Cranston Police Department is planning to resurrect its motorcycle unit, using a $15,000 legislature grant.

Mayor Allan Fung and acting Chief Kevin Barry are scheduled to accept the grant from House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, D-Cranston, at a ceremony Monday at police headquarters.

Cranston officer Peter-John LeClerc, of the Traffic Bureau, applied for the grant in April.

